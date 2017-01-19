Taipei, Monday, January 23, 2017 06:32 (GMT+8)
Samsung Exynos chips to power Audi in-vehicle infotainment
Press release; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 19 January 2017]

Samsung Electronics has announced its participation in the Audi Progressive SemiConductor Program (PSCP) as a partner supplier of Exynos processors, Samsung's own system-on-chip (SoC) solution, for Audi's in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) system.

Audi's PSCP was first initiated in 2010 to quickly implement the latest technologies that satisfy its highest standard in robustness, performance and quality for automobiles. As a key partner, Samsung will be supplying its flagship Exynos processors for Audi's next-generation IVI system.

"We are very thrilled to be a part of the rapidly advancing automobile technology," said Charlie Bae, executive VP of sales and marketing for Samsung's system LSI business. "Samsung is fully dedicated to delivering robust and reliable yet high-performing solution to Audi for the next level of driving enjoyment."

With multiple OS and multi-display support, flagship Exynos processors can operate up to four different domains and displays stationed in the vehicle at once. Exynos processors' powerful computing and graphic processing performance delivers highly graphical user interface on displays for deeper user engagement, Samsung claimed.

Since 2010, Samsung's in-house developed Exynos processors have powered high-performing smart devices ranging from smartphones and notebooks to navigation systems.

