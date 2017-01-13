Total corporate funding in solar sector comes in at US$9.1 billion in 2016, says Mercom Capital

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 13 January 2017]

Mercom Capital Group's latest report has shown that total global corporate funding in the solar sector, including venture capital/private equity (VC), debt financing, and public market financing raised by public companies, came to US$9.1 billion, compared to $25.3 billion in 2015, representing a 64% drop.

"It was a challenging year for solar companies in terms of fundraising even as demand is expected to reach an all-ime high," commented Raj Prabhu, CEO and co-founder of Mercom Capital. "However, 2017 looks better than expected as lower module prices are expected to boost installation levels."

Global VC investments came to US$1.25 billion in 77 deals in 2016, compared to US$1.1 billion in 83 deals in 2015., Mercom noted.

According to the report, solar downstream companies accounted for 80% of the VC funding in 2016, with US$985 million of the US$1.3 billion raised. Investments in PV technology companies came to US$97 million and thin-film companies brought in US$95 million. Balance of systems (BoS) companies raised US$37 million. Service providers raised US$24 million.

Among the Top VC deals in 2016, the largest was the US$300 million raised by Sunnova Energy, followed by the US$220 million raised by Solar Mosaic. Origis Energy and Silicon Ranch each raised US$100 million.

There were 68 corporate M&A (merger and acquisition) transactions in the solar sector in 2016 compared to 81 transactions in 2015. Solar downstream companies were involved in 38 of these transactions. The largest and the most notable transaction in 2016 was the US$2.1 billion acquisition of SolarCity by Tesla Motors.

There were a record 218 large-scale solar project acquisitions for more than 12.2 GW, compared to 2015 when 12.7 GW changed hands in 204 transactions.