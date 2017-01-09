UMC December revenues up on year

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$12.558 billion (US$391.16 million) for December 2016, representing a 2.77% drop on month and 17.66% increase on year.
The company has totaled NT$147.87 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 2.1% compared with the same time last year.
For the year of 2015, UMC totaled NT$144.83 billion in consolidated revenues, up 3.44% sequentially on year.
The company's stock price changed 1.69% and finished at NT$11.60 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on January 6, 2017.
UMC: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2015 - Dec 2016 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Dec-16
|
12,558
|
(2.8%)
|
17.7%
|
147,870
|
2.1%
Nov-16
|
12,915
|
0.6%
|
16.2%
|
135,312
|
0.9%
Oct-16
|
12,833
|
0.8%
|
6.4%
|
122,397
|
(0.5%)
Sep-16
|
12,735
|
(1.5%)
|
22.2%
|
109,564
|
(1.3%)
Aug-16
|
12,933
|
3.5%
|
6.1%
|
96,829
|
(3.7%)
Jul-16
|
12,495
|
(7.6%)
|
(1.6%)
|
83,896
|
(5.1%)
Jun-16
|
13,527
|
6.5%
|
12.2%
|
71,401
|
(5.6%)
May-16
|
12,705
|
18%
|
(1.8%)
|
57,874
|
(9%)
Apr-16
|
10,764
|
(16.7%)
|
(17.3%)
|
45,168
|
(10.9%)
Mar-16
|
12,919
|
36.3%
|
1.6%
|
34,404
|
(8.6%)
Feb-16
|
9,478
|
(21.1%)
|
(21.4%)
|
21,485
|
(13.9%)
Jan-16
|
12,007
|
12.5%
|
(6.8%)
|
12,007
|
(6.8%)
Dec-15
|
10,673
|
(4%)
|
(12.6%)
|
144,830
|
3.4%
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017