UMC December revenues up on year

MOPS, January 9; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Monday 9 January 2017]

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$12.558 billion (US$391.16 million) for December 2016, representing a 2.77% drop on month and 17.66% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$147.87 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 2.1% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2015, UMC totaled NT$144.83 billion in consolidated revenues, up 3.44% sequentially on year.

The company's stock price changed 1.69% and finished at NT$11.60 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on January 6, 2017.

UMC: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2015 - Dec 2016 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Dec-16 12,558 (2.8%) 17.7% 147,870 2.1% Nov-16 12,915 0.6% 16.2% 135,312 0.9% Oct-16 12,833 0.8% 6.4% 122,397 (0.5%) Sep-16 12,735 (1.5%) 22.2% 109,564 (1.3%) Aug-16 12,933 3.5% 6.1% 96,829 (3.7%) Jul-16 12,495 (7.6%) (1.6%) 83,896 (5.1%) Jun-16 13,527 6.5% 12.2% 71,401 (5.6%) May-16 12,705 18% (1.8%) 57,874 (9%) Apr-16 10,764 (16.7%) (17.3%) 45,168 (10.9%) Mar-16 12,919 36.3% 1.6% 34,404 (8.6%) Feb-16 9,478 (21.1%) (21.4%) 21,485 (13.9%) Jan-16 12,007 12.5% (6.8%) 12,007 (6.8%) Dec-15 10,673 (4%) (12.6%) 144,830 3.4%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017