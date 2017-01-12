Taipei, Thursday, January 12, 2017 12:01 (GMT+8)
Digitimes Research: SAE TIR J2954 paves way for commercializing PHEV/EV wireless power transfer
Hana Hu, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Thursday 12 January 2017]

US-based SAE (Society of Automotive Engineers) International on May 31, 2016 published SAE TIR (technical information report) J2954 document, a milestone to commercialize wireless power charging of PHEVs (plug-in hybrid electric vehicles) and EVs.

SAE TIR J2954, formally called Wireless Power Transfer for Light-duty Plug-in/Electric Vehicles and Alignment Methodology, establishes an industry-wide specification guideline that defines acceptable criteria for interoperability, electromagnetic compatibility, minimum performance, safety and testing for wireless charging of plug-in electric vehicles.

In comparison with conventional power charging of plug-in electric vehicles, wireless power charging does not entail establishment of dedicated charging piles or stations and instead, can be done at parking places equipped with simple facilities including charging boxes connected to power grids and vehicle/ground assembly coil sets, Digitimes Research Indicated.

SAE TIR J2954 specifies a common frequency of operation at 85KHz band (81.39KHz-90KHz) for interoperability of wireless power transfer. In addition, there are four classes of wireless power transfer levels: 3.7KW, 7.7KW, 11KW and 22KW.

In addition to SAE TIR J2954, IEC (International Electrotechnical Commission) has specified IEC TC69 and ISO (International Organization for Standardization) has TC22/SC37 for wireless power charging. However, SAE TIR J2954 has won support from 11 international automobile makers including General Motors, Ford, Daimler, Chrysler, Toyota and Honda, four electric bus makers including Volvo and BYD as well as 14 automotive part and component makers.

