CES 2017: Intel unveils Compute Card, a credit card-sized compute platform
Press release, January 6; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 6 January 2017]

Intel has announced a new modular compute platform called the Intel Compute Card along with a range of partners who will be working with Intel to help accelerate the ecosystem of solutions based on the Intel Compute Card.

The Intel Compute Card has all the elements of a full computer, including Intel SoC, memory, storage and wireless connectivity with flexible I/O options so hardware manufacturers can optimize for their particular solutions, from interactive refrigerators and smart kiosks to security cameras and IoT gateways. Device makers simply design a standard Intel Compute Card slot into their device and then utilize the best Intel Compute Card for their performance and price needs. This reduces the time and resources needed to design and validate the compute block and helps speed up innovation to bring the power of intelligence into an ever wider range of devices.

Intel is working with a wide range of partners who share its vision that the Intel Compute Card could significantly change the way they and the rest of the industry design and productize a wide range of solutions in the near future. These partners are working to develop products that can take advantage of the simplified design, ease of serviceability and user upgradeability of the Intel Compute Card. Intel is working with global partners including Dell, Hewlett-Packard (HP), Lenovo and Sharp, to bring this vision to reality. In addition, Intel is working with a range of regional partners who are all looking to bring unique solutions to their respective markets. These early partners include Seneca Data, InFocus, DTx, TabletKiosk and Pasuntech.

The Intel Compute Card will be available in mid-2017 and will come with a range of processor options, including the latest seventh-generation Intel Core processors.

Intel Compute Card

Intel Compute Card
Photo: Company

