Digitimes Research: All-in-one PC shipments drop 4.8% in 2016

Betty Shyu, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Thursday 5 January 2017]

With demand for all-in-one PCs from the consumer sector continuing dropping, Digitimes Research estimates shipments decreased 4.8% on year to reach around 12 million units in 2016, and the volume in 2017 is expected to stay flat.

All-in-one PC shipments in 2016 had a smaller on-year decline than that of overall worldwide desktop shipments and therefore, the product's share of the worldwide desktop shipments reached 10.4% in the year, the highest ever, Digitimes Research's figures showed.

Lenovo remained the largest all-in-one PC vendor and its shipment difference with the second-place Hewlett-Packard (HP) expanded in 2016 since HP and third-place Apple both saw over 10% on-year shipment declines.

The top-3 players together contributed 72.3% of the worldwide shipments in 2016 and the top-4 players 84.3%.

For ODMs, with second-place TPV-Inventa leaving the all-in-one PC sector, the rankings have been reshuffled. Most of TPV-Inventa's orders were taken over by Compal Electronics and Asia Vital Components (AVC).