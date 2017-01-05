Taipei, Thursday, January 5, 2017 17:43 (GMT+8)
Cloud storage solution provider Hope Bay to lay off employees
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 5 January 2017]

Taiwan-based Hope Bay Technologies, an enterprise-use cloud storage solution provider, has decided to scale down its operations and plans to lay off 80% of its employees due to financial constraints, according to company founder and CEO Ben Jai.

Jai confirmed the planned layoff on Facebook and said the company has shut down a public cloud platform it planned to launch shortly as one its major partners has adjusted its deployment in the segment.

Although Jai did not identify the name of its partner, but market sources indicated that Foxconn Electronics is currently the largest shareholder of Hope Bay, accounting for a 40% stake.

Foxconn has recently integrated a number of its sub-groups, including those engaged in cloud platforms, server and telecom, and the resources available are sufficient for Foxconn to develop cloud storage solutions in-house, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

Hope Bay currently has a total of 110-120 employees, according to a local media report.

