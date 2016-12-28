Networking device maker Edimax looks to 20% revenue growth in 2017

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 28 December 2016]

Networking/communication device maker Edimax Technology expects its revenues to grow 20% on year in 2017 thanks to the release of new devices for the telecom sector, the company said at its latest investors conference.

Edimax saw its revenues decline 5.3% sequentially to NT$1.24 billion (US$38.39 million) in the third quarter of 2016 due to a delay in the development of new telecom devices, the company explained.

Since then, the company has seen its revenues increase 4.4% on month and 15.3% on year to NT$470 million in November, said the company, adding that the possibility is high for its fourth-quarter revenues to be higher than those recorded a year earlier.

The sales momentum, driven by the release of new products, will continue into 2017, the company asserted.

The company's stock price edged down NT$0.30 to finish at NT$10.60 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the December 28 session.