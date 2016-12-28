Taipei, Thursday, December 29, 2016 17:25 (GMT+8)
cloudy
Taipei
20°C
Networking device maker Edimax looks to 20% revenue growth in 2017
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 28 December 2016]

Networking/communication device maker Edimax Technology expects its revenues to grow 20% on year in 2017 thanks to the release of new devices for the telecom sector, the company said at its latest investors conference.

Edimax saw its revenues decline 5.3% sequentially to NT$1.24 billion (US$38.39 million) in the third quarter of 2016 due to a delay in the development of new telecom devices, the company explained.

Since then, the company has seen its revenues increase 4.4% on month and 15.3% on year to NT$470 million in November, said the company, adding that the possibility is high for its fourth-quarter revenues to be higher than those recorded a year earlier.

The sales momentum, driven by the release of new products, will continue into 2017, the company asserted.

The company's stock price edged down NT$0.30 to finish at NT$10.60 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the December 28 session.

Advantest
Display panels for wearable devices
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link