Avalue expects over 10% growth in 2016 and optimistic about 2017 performance

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 27 December 2016]

Taiwan-based industrial PC (IPC) maker Avalue Technology had weaker than expected growth in the second half of the year due to orders being postponed, but the company will still manage to achieve double-digit percentage growth in 2016 revenues thanks to its strong performance in the first half. As for 2017, the postponed orders plus its new orders for voting machines, which are expected to begin shipping in the first quarter, should boost the company's 2017 revenues.

In addition, Avalue is also optimistic about point of sale (POS), game machine and medical care related products, and expects them to achieve strong performances in 2017. As for Avalue's partnership with Compal Electronics, the company pointed out that the cooperation is still at the initial stage, but will start contributing benefits in 2017.

Currently, the medical care product line contributes 20% of Avalue's revenues and the company has been nurturing brand subsidiaries including Remedi and Bytec.

In the first quarter of 2017, Avalue is also planning to form cooperation with a medical care product software designer to provide hardware-software-integrated solutions to its clients.

Avalue expects significant revenue growth in 2017

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes file photo