Global VR shipments to grow moderately in 2017 due to constrains in hardware, software support

Cage Chao, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 27 December 2016]

Current major VR device players, including Sony, HTC and Oculus, are unlikely to enjoy a high growth rate in shipments in 2017 due to constrains in the supply of high resolution panels, high performance chips, and supporting software and firmware, according to industry sources.

Most IC chips, platform products and hardware solutions currently available in the market are unable to keep up with the pace of development and hardware requirements of the VR industry, impeding makers' efforts to ramp up their shipments in 2017, said the sources.

Consequently, most VR makers are reluctant to reveal their shipment targets for 2017 due to continued constrains in supply of hardware and software products, added the sources, noting that some VR shipments in 2016 were delayed by a tight supply of OLED panels and sensor products.

HTC will manage to ship 450,000-500,000 units of its HTC Vive devices in 2016, but will probably only be able to ramp up its shipments to 600,000 units in 2017, Digitimes reported earlier.

Sony is expected to ship 1.5 million PS VR products in 2016 and expand the shipments to 2.5 million in 2017, while Oculus will ship 650,000 Oculus Rift units in 2016 and 1.2 million in 2017, according to TrendForce.