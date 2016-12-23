Taiwan market: Kingwaytek Technology launches 4G-based in-car IoV device

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 23 December 2016]

Digital map provider Kingwaytek Technology on December 22 launched an in-car IoV (Internet of Vehicles) device based on 4G in the Taiwan market. The device features navigation functions, cloud-based telematics and driving-related software.

Through cooperation with Chunghwa Telecom, Kingwaytek has established Autoking, a 4G-based Internet-connected open IoV platform which enables map updates and provides cloud-based information on road conditions, available parking spaces, and weather along planned routes, Kingwaytek indicated. Autoking allows independent software developers to distribute value-added applications, Kingwaytek said.

Kingwaytek aims to ship 20,000 units initially and 500,000-1,000,000 in 5-10 years.

A 4G-based connected IoV device developed by Kingwaytek Technology

Photo: Company