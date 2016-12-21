Solenoid maker Tai Shing sees stock price surge over 40% on first trading session

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 21 December 2016]

The stock of own-brand solenoid and solenoid valve maker Tai Shing Electronics Components debuted on Taiwan's over-the-counter (OTC) market on December 21 with an initial price of NT$40 (US$1.25) per share.

Tai Shing currently ships its products mainly to three sectors, industrial equipment, energy equipment and smart devices, and the company plans to strengthen its deployments in the transportation, automobile and automation-service equipment sectors in the next three years, according to company chairman Lin Wang-shing.

The expansion plans will enable the company to enjoy double-digit growth in revenues in the next few years, Lin asserted, noting that sales for automobile applications are expected to grow significantly in 2017.

The company posted an EPS of NT$2.68 on revenues of NT$456 million in the first three quarters of 2016. EPS for all of 2016 is expected to reach NT$3.6-3.7, according to an estimate of market sources.

The company's stock price surged 43.5% or NT$17.40 to close at NT$57.40 on the OCT market during its first trading session on December 21.