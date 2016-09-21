Digitimes Research: Notebook players see August shipments up on month

Jim Hsiao, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Wednesday 21 September 2016]

The top-5 notebook vendors and top-3 notebook ODMs saw their shipments rise 27% and 31% on month in August thanks to inventory preparation for the year-end holidays in Europe and North America, Windows 10's annual upgrade, and mass shipments of Intel's Kaby Lake processors.

Hewlett-Packard's (HP) new product releases for August successfully widened the vendor's shipment gap by nearly 700,000 units with number two Lenovo. HP stayed firmly as the largest notebook vendor in the month. Dell turned its focus to the consumer sector in August, but its shipments only grew a single-digit percentage on month, according to Digitimes Research's latest report on notebook shipments.

Asustek Computer and Acer both enjoyed over 10% on-month growths in August thanks to seasonality.

With HP's significant shipment growth in August, the top-3 ODMs, which are all suppliers of HP, together achieved higher on-month growth than the top-5 vendors combined, while ODM's combined on-year shipment growth also turned positive for the first time in the past 16 months.

Quanta benefited from HP's orders the most in the month, growing nearly 40% from July.