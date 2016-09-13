China market: Xiaomi investigating smartphone explosions

Yolanda Chuang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 13 September 2016]

China-based smartphone vendor Xiaomi Technology has commissioned a third-party organization to investigate two cases of explosions of its smartphones breaking out in China recently, according to a Taipei-based Central News Agency (CNA) report.

A Xiaomi 6.44-inch Mi Max exploded and caused a fire in Xian on September 5 when the user was charging the phone using an original charger.

A second case was reported on September 9 when a user placed its Xiaomi Mi 4C in a rear pocket of his pants, and the phone burst into flames after a while. The user, who got his hips burned, said he bought the Mi 4C from the official Xiaomi website.

While probing into the cases, Xiaomi insisted the two cases were accidents and has made compensation to the users accordingly.