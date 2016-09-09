Taipei, Friday, September 9, 2016 18:52 (GMT+8)
Foxlink sees revenues up on month in August
MOPS, September 9; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 9 September 2016]

Foxlink has reported consolidated revenues of NT$8.538 billion (US$271.94 million) for August 2016, representing a 17.71% increase on month but a 14.4% drop on year.

Sales of connector products grew 21% on month to NT$4.485 billion in August due to increased shipments to Apple and Sony, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

Accumulated 2016 revenues through August totaled NT$52.59 billion, decreasing 16.04% from a year earlier.

For 2015, Foxlink totaled NT$108.255 billion in consolidated revenues, up 18.87% sequentially on year.

The company's stock price slid NT$0.45 to finish at NT$40.65 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on September 9.

