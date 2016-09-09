IC Insights cuts IoT semiconductor market forecast

Press release; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 9 September 2016]

IC Insights has trimmed back its semiconductor forecast for Internet of Things system functions over the next four years by about US$1.9 billion, mostly because of lower sales projections for connected cities applications (such as smart electric meters and infrastructure), according to the market research firm.

Total IoT semiconductor sales are still expected to rise 19% in 2016 to US$18.4 billion, but IC Insights has revised its CAGR projection for the market from 2014 to 2019 from 21.1% to 19.9%. Semiconductor sales for IoT system functions are now expected to reach US$29.6 billion in 2019 versus the previous projection of US$31.1 billion in the final year of the forecast.

The most significant changes in IC Insights' revised outlook are that semiconductor revenues for connected cities applications are projected to grow by a CAGR of 12.9% between 2014 and 2019 (down from 15.5% in the original forecast) while the connected vehicles segment is expected to rise by a CAGR of 36.7% (up from 31.2% in the previous projection). IoT semiconductor sales for connected cities are now forecast to reach US$15.7 billion in 2019 while the chip market for connected vehicle functions is expected to be US$1.7 billion in 2019, up from the previous forecast of US$1.4 billion.

For 2016, revenues of IoT semiconductors used in connected cities applications are expected to rise 15% to about US$11.4 billion while the connected vehicle category is projected to climb 66% to US$787 million, according to IC Insights.

Sales of IoT semiconductors for wearable systems have also increased slightly in the forecast period compared to the original projection, IC Insights said. Sales of semiconductors for wearable IoT systems are now expected to grow 22% to about US$2.2 billion in 2016 after surging 421% in 2015 to nearly US$1.8 billion following Apple's entry into the smartwatch market in the second quarter of 2015.

IC Insights now expects the semiconductor market for wearable IoT applications to be nearly US$3.9 billion in 2019, while its forecast for IoT semiconductors in connected homes and the Industrial Internet categories remains unchanged. The connected homes segment is still expected to grow 26% in 2016 to about US$545 million, and the industrial Internet chip market is forecast to increase 22% to nearly US$3.5 billion. The semiconductor forecast for IoT connections in the industrial Internet is still expected to grow by a CAGR of 25.7% to nearly US$7.3 billion in 2019 from US$2.3 billion in 2014.