Taipei, Friday, September 9, 2016 14:53 (GMT+8)
scattered thunderstorms
Taipei
28°C
IC Insights cuts IoT semiconductor market forecast
Press release; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 9 September 2016]

IC Insights has trimmed back its semiconductor forecast for Internet of Things system functions over the next four years by about US$1.9 billion, mostly because of lower sales projections for connected cities applications (such as smart electric meters and infrastructure), according to the market research firm.

Total IoT semiconductor sales are still expected to rise 19% in 2016 to US$18.4 billion, but IC Insights has revised its CAGR projection for the market from 2014 to 2019 from 21.1% to 19.9%. Semiconductor sales for IoT system functions are now expected to reach US$29.6 billion in 2019 versus the previous projection of US$31.1 billion in the final year of the forecast.

The most significant changes in IC Insights' revised outlook are that semiconductor revenues for connected cities applications are projected to grow by a CAGR of 12.9% between 2014 and 2019 (down from 15.5% in the original forecast) while the connected vehicles segment is expected to rise by a CAGR of 36.7% (up from 31.2% in the previous projection). IoT semiconductor sales for connected cities are now forecast to reach US$15.7 billion in 2019 while the chip market for connected vehicle functions is expected to be US$1.7 billion in 2019, up from the previous forecast of US$1.4 billion.

For 2016, revenues of IoT semiconductors used in connected cities applications are expected to rise 15% to about US$11.4 billion while the connected vehicle category is projected to climb 66% to US$787 million, according to IC Insights.

Sales of IoT semiconductors for wearable systems have also increased slightly in the forecast period compared to the original projection, IC Insights said. Sales of semiconductors for wearable IoT systems are now expected to grow 22% to about US$2.2 billion in 2016 after surging 421% in 2015 to nearly US$1.8 billion following Apple's entry into the smartwatch market in the second quarter of 2015.

IC Insights now expects the semiconductor market for wearable IoT applications to be nearly US$3.9 billion in 2019, while its forecast for IoT semiconductors in connected homes and the Industrial Internet categories remains unchanged. The connected homes segment is still expected to grow 26% in 2016 to about US$545 million, and the industrial Internet chip market is forecast to increase 22% to nearly US$3.5 billion. The semiconductor forecast for IoT connections in the industrial Internet is still expected to grow by a CAGR of 25.7% to nearly US$7.3 billion in 2019 from US$2.3 billion in 2014.

Realtime news

  • Global LED flash production value to grow to US$811 million, says LEDinside

    Before Going to Press | Sep 8, 21:58

  • Motech Industries sees decreased August revenues

    Before Going to Press | Sep 8, 21:54

  • Coretronic August revenues up on month, down on year

    Before Going to Press | Sep 8, 21:54

  • Epistar sees increased August revenues

    Before Going to Press | Sep 8, 21:53

  • Arima Communications August revenues down

    Before Going to Press | Sep 8, 21:52

  • Delta Electronics sees slight increase in August revenues

    Before Going to Press | Sep 8, 21:52

  • Nvidia GeForce GTX-series GPUs in large demand

    Before Going to Press | Sep 8, 21:50

  • China vendors export 33.1 million LCD TVs in 1H16, says Sigmaintell

    Before Going to Press | Sep 8, 21:47

  • Wistron, Inventec ship 1.8 million, 1.7 million notebooks in August

    Before Going to Press | Sep 8, 21:46

Pause
 | 
View more
China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Display panels for wearable devices
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link