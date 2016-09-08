Chaintech to push VR applications with China channel retailer Pason

Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 8 September 2016]

Taiwan-based motherboard/graphics card player Chaintech recently signed letter of intent with China-based IT channel retailer Pason to provide product planning assistance and capacity to help it manufacture products. The two will also push into China's virtual reality (VR) market with an integrated platform.

Chaintech chairman Kao Shu-Jung pointed out that China's VR market is rising rapidly and many new applications have appeared on the market.

In addition to China, Pason has also been expanding its presence in Southeast Asia countries including Vietnam and is pushing e-commerce, Internet cafes and VR in the markets.

Pason has also started investing resources since the beginning of the second half in developing entertainment, real estate and educational content, hoping to expand its reach into different industries.

Chaintech to partner with Pason

Photo: Monica Chen, Digitimes, September 2016