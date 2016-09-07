Gintech Energy sees decreased August revenue

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 7 September 2016]

Crystalline silicon solar cell maker Gintech Energy on September 6 reported consolidated revenues of NT$604 million (US$19.0 million) for August, decreasing 28.66% on month and 57.91% on year, and those of NT$10.958 billion for January-August, rising 10.25% on year.

The revenue decrease was due to continued drops in solar cell price and selecting orders with higher prices, Gintech explained. In order to minimize negative impact on business operations, Gintech has lowered utilization of production capacity in Taiwan to control inventory levels and fully utilized capacity at its factory in Thailand, the company said.

