BMC chip provider Aspeed reports record revenues for August

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 7 September 2016]

Baseboard management controller (BMC) chipset provider Aspeed Technology saw its revenues grow 15.4% on month and 41% on year to a record high of NT$132 million (US$4.21 million) in August.

Revenues for the first eight months of 2016 totaled NT$834 million, increasing 30.8% from a year earlier.

Aspeed's revenues for September are expected to be higher as compared to August as sales generated by its Emulex Pilot business unit, previously a Broadcom unit, will be included in the company's total revenues.

The company's stock priced surged NT$6.50 to close at NT$387.00 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the September 7 session.