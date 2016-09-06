Chaintech partners with China e-commerce platform Getworth to boost sales

Monica Chen, Wuhan; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 6 September 2016]

Taiwan-based motherboard/graphics card player Chaintech Technology has announced to cooperate with China-based online shopping platform Getworth (T-mall) to sell its motherboards and graphics cards in China.

Chaintech chairman Kao Shu-Jung pointed out that the company is optimistic about China's e-commerce market and expects their partnership will increase the company's product sales.

China-based graphics card vendor Colorful is the largest shareholder of Chaintech, having about a 28% stake in the company.

Chaintech is also a graphics card and motherboard manufacturing partner of Colorful.