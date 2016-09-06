Microelectronics Technology sees increased August revenues

MOPS, September 6; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 6 September 2016]

Microwave and satellite wireless device maker Microelectronics Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$647 million (US$20.4 million) for August, increasing 9.87% on month and 37.73% on year.

For the first eight months of 2016, revenues totaled NT$5.073 billion, increasing 33.27% from a year earlier.

The company posted an EPS of NT$0.41 for the first half of 2016 compared to a loss of NT$0.31 of a year earlier period. For all of 2015, EPS reached only NT$0.10.

The company's stock price gained NT$0.40 to close at NT$13.40 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the September 5 session.