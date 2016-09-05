Fujitsu licenses Nantero technology to produce NRAM

Press release; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 5 September 2016]

Fujitsu Semiconductor and Mie Fujitsu Semiconductor have reached an agreement with US-based Nantero to license Nantero's technology for NRAM, non-volatile RAM using carbon nanotubes, and to conduct joint development towards releasing a product based on 55nm process technology, according to the Japan-based chipmaker.

Three companies are aiming to develop a product using NRAM non-volatile RAM that achieves several thousands of times faster rewrites and many thousands of times more rewrite cycles than embedded flash memory, making it potentially capable of replacing DRAM with non-volatile memory, Fujitsu indicated.

Fujitsu Semiconductor expects to develop an NRAM-embedded custom LSI product by the end of 2018, with the goal of expanding the product line-up into stand-alone NRAM product after that. Mie Fujitsu Semiconductor, which is a pure-play foundry, plans to offer NRAM-based technology to its foundry customers.

"Non-volatile memory using Nantero's carbon-nanotube technology is a marked advance beyond conventional technology. Fujitsu Semiconductor has been designing and producing FRAM, a type of non-volatile RAM, since the late 90s, and is one of the few companies to have integrated FRAM design and production capabilities. We will be able to build on our experience and skill in this field to develop and produce NRAM as well," said Masato Matsumiya, system memory VP for Fujitsu Semiconductor. "The combination of Nantero's technology with our design and production capabilities promises to meet the longstanding needs of our customers for non-volatile memory that is higher density, faster, more energy efficiency, and with a higher rewrite cycle."

"Through over a decade of intensive R&D, Nantero has been able to bring CNT-based memory technology to a state of maturity and manufacturing readiness where world-class companies such as Fujitsu Semiconductor and Mie Fujitsu Semiconductor are working with us on productization for multiple markets," said Greg Schmergel, co-founder, chairman & CEO of Nantero. "NRAM technology, with its combination of non-volatility, high speed and high density, is uniquely positioned to allow for the continued evolution of memory beyond the projected limits and capabilities of classical technologies."