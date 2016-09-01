Taipei, Thursday, September 1, 2016 16:49 (GMT+8)
China market: Huada aims to become largest MCU vendor locally
Ninelu Tu, Shenzhen; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 1 September 2016]

China-based Huada Semiconductor, an affiliate of China Electronics Corporation (CEC), aims to become the top supplier of MCU products in the domestic market, according to the company.

The MCU market in China reaches about CNY30 billion (US$4.49 billion) a year, but no China-based players have been able to play a major role in the segment, Huada said, adding that the company intends to build itself up as a leading brand in the local market with a significant share.

Huada also aims to develop an unified platform to integrate related semiconductor resources within the CEC Group to create synergy, Huada said.

Utilizing its facilities in Shanghai, Chengdu and Suzhou and a team of over 100 R&D staff, Huada said it is able to offer customized services to any potential clients.

The company plans to roll out new low-power MCUs at the end of 2016, in addition to its latest model, the HC16LC1. It also plans to step into MEMS MCU products in 2017 for smart home and Industry 4.0 applications.

