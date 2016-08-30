Samsung announces mass production of 14nm Exynos chips

Tuesday 30 August 2016

Samsung Electronics has announced mass production of the Exynos 7 Quad 7570 built on 14nm process technology for the budget smartphone market as well as other IoT devices. Exynos 7570 is also Samsung's first Exynos processor to fully integrate a Cat.4 LTE 2CA modem and connectivity solutions including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, FM and GNSS in one chip.

Exynos 7570, with four Cortex-A53 cores in 14nm, delivers 70% improvements in CPU performance and 30% improvement in power efficiency when compared to its predecessor built on 28nm, according to Samsung.

Additionally, with design optimization and feature consolidation for components such as power management IC and RF functionalities, Exynos 7570 reduces the total chipset size by up to 20% giving manufacturers better ability to craft slimmer smartphones, Samsung indicated.

Exynos 7570 also supports screen resolutions up to WXGA, record and playback of videos in Full HD, and has an improved ISP (image signal processor) for 8Mp/13Mp front and back cameras, Samsung said.

"With Exynos 7570, more consumers will be able to experience the performance benefits of the advanced 14nm FinFET process in affordable devices," said Ben Hur, VP of system LSI marketing at Samsung. "By successfully integrating various connectivity solutions, Samsung is strengthening its competitiveness in the single chip market"

