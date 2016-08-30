Taipei, Wednesday, August 31, 2016 12:49 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
31°C
Samsung announces mass production of 14nm Exynos chips
Press release; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 30 August 2016]

Samsung Electronics has announced mass production of the Exynos 7 Quad 7570 built on 14nm process technology for the budget smartphone market as well as other IoT devices. Exynos 7570 is also Samsung's first Exynos processor to fully integrate a Cat.4 LTE 2CA modem and connectivity solutions including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, FM and GNSS in one chip.

Exynos 7570, with four Cortex-A53 cores in 14nm, delivers 70% improvements in CPU performance and 30% improvement in power efficiency when compared to its predecessor built on 28nm, according to Samsung.

Additionally, with design optimization and feature consolidation for components such as power management IC and RF functionalities, Exynos 7570 reduces the total chipset size by up to 20% giving manufacturers better ability to craft slimmer smartphones, Samsung indicated.

Exynos 7570 also supports screen resolutions up to WXGA, record and playback of videos in Full HD, and has an improved ISP (image signal processor) for 8Mp/13Mp front and back cameras, Samsung said.

"With Exynos 7570, more consumers will be able to experience the performance benefits of the advanced 14nm FinFET process in affordable devices," said Ben Hur, VP of system LSI marketing at Samsung. "By successfully integrating various connectivity solutions, Samsung is strengthening its competitiveness in the single chip market"

Samsung 14nm Exynos chips

Samsung 14nm Exynos chips
Photo: Company

Realtime news

  • Hiwin Technologies expects robot business to begin to profit at end of 2016, says report

    Before Going to Press | Aug 30, 20:59

  • Acer sets up 2 subsidiaries to develop smart home and transportation devices

    Before Going to Press | Aug 30, 20:58

  • Thermal module maker AVC reports earnings for July

    Before Going to Press | Aug 30, 20:50

  • Connector maker Alltop posts EPS NT$2.55 for January-July period

    Before Going to Press | Aug 30, 20:48

  • VMware unveils Cross-Cloud Architecture, Cloud Foundation at VMworld 2016

    Before Going to Press | Aug 30, 19:38

  • LG Electronics to launch 38-inch 21:9 Ultra Wide LCD monitor

    Before Going to Press | Aug 30, 19:31

Pause
 | 
View more
China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link