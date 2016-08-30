SSD adoption in notebooks to top 50% in 2018, says DRAMeXchange

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 30 August 2016]

DRAMeXchange has maintained its estimate given earlier in 2016 that the adoption of SSDs in notebooks would exceed 30% in 2016. The proportion is forecast to reach 56% in 2018, according to the research firm.

Prices for client-grade SSDs in the PC-OEM market have stabilized for the first time in a year during the third quarter of 2016, said DRAMeXchange, adding that the average contract prices of MLC- and TLC-based products respectively rose 0-0.5% and 0-1% compared with the prior quarter.

In the second quarter, notebook shipments worldwide registered an 8.2% sequential increase, while SSD shipments for notebooks grew 24% on quarter, DRAMeXchange indicated. The adoption of SSDs in notebooks reached 32-33% in the second quarter, when shipments of client-grade SSDs arrived at 28.3% million units representing sequential growth of 15-20%.

SSD shipments to the channel market also enjoyed sequential growth of 12% in the second quarter, though prices for TLC flash memory rose substantially on tight chip supply, DRAMeXchange said.

Looking into the third quarter, the overall supply of NAND flash memory will fall short of demand, while prices for TLC flash chips will stay high. DRAMeXchange forecast the total client-grade SSD shipments for the quarter will increase only 2-3% sequentially.

In addition, 3D-NAND flash for mainstream client-grade SSDs will be based on the TLC architecture. "3D-NAND flash based on the MLC architecture is not as competitive in terms of production cost, so its market share in the overall 3D-NAND flash market will be small," said Alan Chen, senior manager of DRAMeXchange. "Its application will also be limited to high-end storage products."

In the SSD interface market, major PC OEMs has just started to adopt PCIe in the second half of 2016. Meanwhile, most demand coming from the channel market is still for SATA3, DRAMeXchange indicated. SATA3 will remain as the popular interface type for client-grade SSDs in 2016, when PCIe accounts for only 20% of the client-grade SSD market, DRAMeXchange said.