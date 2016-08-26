Taipei, Friday, August 26, 2016 21:00 (GMT+8)
Industry supply chain eyeing huge mobile-SoC market potential
Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 26 August 2016]

With more system vendors engaged in the development of mobile SoC solutions in-house, the market for mobile chips is set to expand a further US$10 billion, according to industry sources. IC foundries, and EDA and IC design service companies are all eyeing this additional market size.

Apple and Samsung Electronics will both continue developing mobile SoCs in-house, and other smartphone vendors such as Huawei Devices and Xiaomi have followed suit, said the sources.

Huawei sources chips from subsidiary HiSilicon Technologies, which is among TSMC's 16nm customers, and has increased its use of HiSilicon chips, the sources indicated.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi now has its own design team engaged in the development of mobile chips, the sources said. Xiaomi has already obtained Leadcore Technology's core technology patents to develop mobile chips.

There had also been rumors indicating LG Electronics would develop its own mobile chips, and a recent announcement by Intel seems to confirm them. Intel disclosed plans to build 10nm ARM SoCs with LGE being the first customer.

