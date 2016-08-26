Taipei, Friday, August 26, 2016 20:56 (GMT+8)
Quartz, SAW filter maker Tai-Saw to see revenues grow by double-digit rate in 2016
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 26 August 2016]

Quartz component and SAW (surface-acoustic-wave) filter maker Tai-Saw Technology expects its revenues to post single-digit growth in the third quarter of 2016 and a double-digit growth for the year, according to chairman Huang Yu-tong.

Demand for smartphone-use SAW filters will drive revenue growth in the second half of the year, Huang said.

Tai-Saw and its Korea-based strategic partner Sawnics will have combined capacity of 80 million SAW filters by the end of 2016, Huang indicated.

The company's stock price gained NT$0.30 to close at NT$27.35 on the Taiwan's OTC securities market during the August 26 session.

