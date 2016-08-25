Taipei, Friday, August 26, 2016 21:06 (GMT+8)
Consumer IC vendor Sonix to ship over 600 million MCUs in 2016, says report
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 25 August 2016]

Consumer IC vendor Sonix Technology is expected to ship a total of 632 million MCUs in 2016 thanks to increasing demand from the toy and educational sectors, according to a udn.com report.

The company reported earlier that it posted net profits of NT$113 million or NT$0.68 per share in the second quarter of 2016. For the first half of 2016, net profits totaled NT$140 million or NT$0.84 per share.

Revenues totaled NT$272.22 million in July, down 10.85% on year. Accumulated 2016 revenues through July totaled NT$1.837 billion, decreasing 6.39% from a year earlier.

The company's stock price fell NT$0.35 to finish at NT$35.25 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the August 25 session.

