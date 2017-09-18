Taipei, Wednesday, September 20, 2017 06:15 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
27°C
Wah Hong to swing back to profit in 3Q17
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 18 September 2017]

Optical film maker Wah Hong Industrial is expected to swing back to profitability in the third quarter of 2017 as the company began generating profits in August, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report.

The company garnered net profits of NT$10 million (US$332,750) on revenues of NT$803 million in August. For the July-August period, net profits were NT$5 million or NT$0.05 per share.

The company will see its performance improve further in the fourth quarter when it begins small volume shipments of cadmium-free quantum dot enhancement film (QDEF) products, said the report. The company is prodcing QDEF films in cooperation with UK-based Nanaco.

The company's stock price rose 1.95% to close at NT$23.55 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the September 15 session.

Realtime news

  • Acer reveals marketing budget increase for gaming notebook biz

    Before Going to Press | 8h 13min ago

  • Taiwan market: CHT teams up with FOX+ to provide OTT services

    Before Going to Press | 8h 22min ago

  • Intel to delay again Cannon Lake launch

    Before Going to Press | 8h 23min ago

  • Touch Taiwan 2017: ITRI to showcase flexible display, touch technologies

    Before Going to Press | 8h 32min ago

  • Touch Taiwan 2017: GIS to highlight smart touch panel solutions

    Before Going to Press | 8h 33min ago

  • Intel provides 10nm updates, roadmaps for 10nm FPGA chips

    Before Going to Press | 8h 53min ago

  • PCB firm Unitech president steps down

    Before Going to Press | 9h 2min ago

  • India PV module firms tapping overseas markets

    Before Going to Press | 9h 7min ago

  • Synopsys tapes out DesignWare, Interface IP for TSMC 7nm FinFET process

    Before Going to Press | 9h 26min ago

  • NAND flash supply to stay tight through end-2017, says Phison chairman

    Before Going to Press | 9h 38min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link