Wah Hong to swing back to profit in 3Q17

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 18 September 2017]

Optical film maker Wah Hong Industrial is expected to swing back to profitability in the third quarter of 2017 as the company began generating profits in August, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report.

The company garnered net profits of NT$10 million (US$332,750) on revenues of NT$803 million in August. For the July-August period, net profits were NT$5 million or NT$0.05 per share.

The company will see its performance improve further in the fourth quarter when it begins small volume shipments of cadmium-free quantum dot enhancement film (QDEF) products, said the report. The company is prodcing QDEF films in cooperation with UK-based Nanaco.

The company's stock price rose 1.95% to close at NT$23.55 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the September 15 session.