Wah Hong places orders for Nanoco cadmium-free materials

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 3 July 2017]

Nanoco Group has announced that it has received its first commercial order from Wah Hong Industrial, a Taiwan-based manufacturer of optical films and sheets for the display industry, for the supply of resins containing the UK-based firm's cadmium-free quantum dots (CFQD).

The CFQD resin products, which will be produced in Nanoco’s manufacturing facility in Runcorn, the UK, and delivered to Wah Hong, will be converted into films by Wah Hong and supplied to an OEM for use in TV and monitor products, according to Nanoco.

This first order is for initial production, which is expected to ramp up over the coming months. Nanoco and Wah Hong expect that cutting edge branded products containing Nanoco’s CFQD resin will begin appearing in the international display market during the second half of the 2017, said Nanoco.

The company also said that its CFQD technology is now being evaluated in 16 active TV and monitor programs with 13 major OEMs.

"We are pleased to announce our first orders for Nanoco's CFQD resin following an extensive trial sampling program performed over recent months," said CP Yeh, president of Wah Hong, as cited in a Nanoco press statement. "As a business, we recently invested in a new, wider coating line that will enable films large enough to fit 100 inch TVs to be produced and we remain on track to commence production of CFQD films for our customers during the second half of 2017."

"In light of increasing global regulations restricting the use of cadmium, including the imminent ban by the European Commission of cadmium in display products, manufacturers across the world are seeking more sustainable solutions that still deliver outstanding color performance," said Michael Edelman, CEO of Nanoco.