Taipei, Tuesday, September 13, 2016 16:54 (GMT+8)
scattered thunderstorms
Taipei
26°C
Quanta, Compal see increased notebook shipments in August
EDN, September 13; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 13 September 2016]

Notebook ODMs Quanta Computer and Compal Electronics saw increased notebook shipments in August with Quanta's volume rising 800,000 units on month to reach four million units and Compal increasing 600,000 units to reach three million, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

Wistron and Inventec shipped 1.8 and 1.7 million units in August, both up around 300,000 units from July.

As for the third quarter, most ODMs are optimistic about their shipments and have increased their on-quarter growth estimates from single-digit percentages to 10-20% thanks to China's National Day and US and Europe's year-end holiday demand, the paper noted.

The ODMs expect their shipments to reach the peak of 2016 in September and in October, and their performance will depend on the market's status, the paper added.

UMC
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link