Quanta, Compal see increased notebook shipments in August

EDN, September 13; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 13 September 2016]

Notebook ODMs Quanta Computer and Compal Electronics saw increased notebook shipments in August with Quanta's volume rising 800,000 units on month to reach four million units and Compal increasing 600,000 units to reach three million, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

Wistron and Inventec shipped 1.8 and 1.7 million units in August, both up around 300,000 units from July.

As for the third quarter, most ODMs are optimistic about their shipments and have increased their on-quarter growth estimates from single-digit percentages to 10-20% thanks to China's National Day and US and Europe's year-end holiday demand, the paper noted.

The ODMs expect their shipments to reach the peak of 2016 in September and in October, and their performance will depend on the market's status, the paper added.