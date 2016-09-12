Quanta revenues up slightly on month in August

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 12 September 2016]

Quanta Computer has reported consolidated revenues of NT$72.929 billion (US$2.313 billion) for August, up 1.04% on month but down 19.79% on year.

Notebook shipments reached four million units in August, increasing 25% sequentially from the 3.2 million units shipped a month earlier.

Accumulated 2016 revenues through August totaled NT$550.145 billion, decreasing 12.78% from the same period of a year earlier.

For the year of 2015, Quanta totaled NT$1007.275 billion in consolidated revenues, up 8.74% on year.

The company's stock price slipped NT$2.10 to finish at NT$59.90 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on September 10.