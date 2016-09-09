Taipei, Friday, September 9, 2016 14:52 (GMT+8)
Wistron, Inventec ship 1.8 million, 1.7 million notebooks in August
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 9 September 2016]

ODMs Wistron and Inventec shipped 1.8 million notebooks and 1.7 million units respectively in August, increasing 20.0% and 21.4% on month, according to the companies.

Wistron shipped one million desktops, 550,000 LCD monitors, 350,000 LCD TVs and 160,000 servers in August.

Wistron reported consolidated revenues of NT$58.481 billion (US$1.84 billion) for August, rising 23.02% on month and 24.32% on year, and NT$387.344 billion for January-August, dipping 0.28% on year.

Inventec reported consolidated revenues of NT$37.775 billion for August, growing 8.48% on month and 15.51% on year, while the NT$276.291 billion for January-August increased 12.81% on year.

