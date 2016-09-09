Compal revenues up in August

MOPS, September 9; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Friday 9 September 2016]

Compal Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$64.599 billion (US$2.06 billion) for August 2016, representing a 13.45% increase on month and 0.58% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$471.102 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 9.67% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2015, Compal totaled NT$847.224 billion in consolidated revenues, up 0.17% sequentially on year.

The company's stock price changed -0.53% and finished at NT$18.85 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on September 9, 2016.

Compal: Consolidated revenues, Aug 2015 - Aug 2016 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Aug-16 64,599 13.5% 0.6% 471,102 (9.7%) Jul-16 56,939 (18.6%) (5.3%) 406,503 (11.1%) Jun-16 69,904 23.3% (3.8%) 349,564 (12%) May-16 56,708 22.5% (12.1%) 279,660 (13.8%) Apr-16 46,306 (33.5%) (24.9%) 222,952 (14.2%) Mar-16 69,584 36.5% (7.2%) 176,645 (10.9%) Feb-16 50,979 (9.1%) (6.7%) 107,062 (13.2%) Jan-16 56,083 (32.6%) (18.4%) 56,083 (18.4%) Dec-15 83,173 6.8% 0.3% 847,224 0.2% Nov-15 77,893 6.6% (5.5%) 764,052 0.2% Oct-15 73,097 (20.2%) (9.9%) 686,159 0.8% Sep-15 91,547 42.5% 7.9% 613,062 2.3% Aug-15 64,225 6.8% (11.3%) 521,515 1.4%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, September 2016