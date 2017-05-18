Capacitor maker Apaq sees earnings drop 80% on year in 1Q17

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 18 May 2017]

Solid electrolytic capacitor maker Apaq Technology has reported net profits of NT$11 million (US$365,310) for the first quarter of 2017, decreasing 80% from a year earlier. EPS for the first quarter stood at NT$0.16

The company is expected to see sales performance improve in the second quarter thanks to recently completed capacity ramp projects, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

Apaq will have total production capacity of 200 million solid capacitors a month, including V-chip and plug-in types, by the end of May, said the report.

The company posted revenues of NT$138.12 million for April, up 26.75% on year. For the first four months of 2017, revenues totaled NT$512.49 million, increasing 13.92% from a year ago.

The company's stock price fell NT$0.25 to finish at NT$33.05 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the May 18 session.