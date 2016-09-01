Taipei, Friday, September 2, 2016 12:50 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
27°C
Solid capacitor supplier Apaq to see revenues hit highs in August, September, says paper
EDN, September 1; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 1 September 2016]

Solid electrolytic capacitor maker Apaq Technology is expected to see its revenues hit new highs in August and September due to increasing demand from the PC and networking device sectors in China as well as US-based PC brands, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

The release of Nvidia's Pascal- and AMD's Polaris-based graphics cards and new chargers for smartphones and tablets have also helped drive up shipment growth, said the paper, citing sources from the company.

Apaq has begun volume shipments of 25V high voltage capacitors and will also step into the production of other 25-100V high-voltage devices, the paper noted.

The company posted revenues of NT$137.06 million (US$4.32 million) for July, up 1.33% on month and 11.65% on year. Accumulated 2016 revenues through July totaled NT$844.86 million, increasing 9.96% from a year earlier.

The company's stock price stayed flat at NT$29.90 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the September 1 session.

Realtime news

  • Prices for Sky Lake-based notebooks drop about 10% on launch of Kaby Lake

    Before Going to Press | Sep 1, 21:56

  • Apple hikes order volumes for new iPhone

    Before Going to Press | Sep 1, 21:55

  • GE to quit Asia, Latin America lighting markets

    Before Going to Press | Sep 1, 21:51

  • Solartech Energy sees decreased August revenues

    Before Going to Press | Sep 1, 21:48

  • Ichia Technologies sees decreased August revenues

    Before Going to Press | Sep 1, 21:48

  • Danen Technology August revenues down

    Before Going to Press | Sep 1, 21:47

  • Digitimes Research: Taiwan vendors, ODMs to ship 14.49 million smartphones in 3Q16

    Before Going to Press | Sep 1, 21:45

  • TSMC capacity utilization to drop in 4Q16

    Before Going to Press | Sep 1, 21:45

  • Digitimes Research: Global shipments of automotive display panels in 2015-2019 to grow at CAGR of 7.2%

    Before Going to Press | Sep 1, 21:44

  • DRAM contract prices continue to rally, says DRAMeXchange

    Before Going to Press | Sep 1, 21:43

Pause
 | 
View more
China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link