Solid capacitor supplier Apaq to see revenues hit highs in August, September, says paper

EDN, September 1; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 1 September 2016]

Solid electrolytic capacitor maker Apaq Technology is expected to see its revenues hit new highs in August and September due to increasing demand from the PC and networking device sectors in China as well as US-based PC brands, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

The release of Nvidia's Pascal- and AMD's Polaris-based graphics cards and new chargers for smartphones and tablets have also helped drive up shipment growth, said the paper, citing sources from the company.

Apaq has begun volume shipments of 25V high voltage capacitors and will also step into the production of other 25-100V high-voltage devices, the paper noted.

The company posted revenues of NT$137.06 million (US$4.32 million) for July, up 1.33% on month and 11.65% on year. Accumulated 2016 revenues through July totaled NT$844.86 million, increasing 9.96% from a year earlier.

The company's stock price stayed flat at NT$29.90 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the September 1 session.