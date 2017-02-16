Embedded display module maker Promate Solutions to debut on OTC market

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 16 February 2017]

Embedded display module supplier Promate Solutions, a subsidiary of IC distributor Promate Electronic, will debut on Taiwan's OTC securities market in the latter half of March.

In 2016, the company saw its revenues edge up NT$1.29% to NT$1.672 billion (US$54.385 million), while net profits dipped 8.3% to NT$142 million, and EPS slid to NT$4.28 from NT$4.62 of a year earlier. Gross margin stood at 24.9% in 2016 compared to 23.7% of a year earlier.

The company's embedded display systems have found their way into the supply chains of global major smart beverage vending machine makers, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

Fast-food chain store Burger King has begun to install smart vending machines equipped with Promate's embedded display systems, said the paper, adding that MacDonald and Subway will also use comparable smart machines equpped with Promate's products.

Shipments of embedded display modules account for 38% of Promate's total sales, followed by special application display products, such as those for fitness equipment, 36% and medical display products 14%.