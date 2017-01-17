Intel unveils Responsive Retail Platform and plans for US$100 million investment at NRF 2017

Press release, January 17; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 17 January 2017]

At NRF 2017, Intel CEO Brian Krzanich delivered a keynote to retailers, highlighting the important role of data and smart and connected solutions in transforming the retail industry, and the continuation of the company's commitment to expanding the boundaries of technology.

Krzanich also demonstrated Simbe Robotics' Tally, a robotic autonomous shelf auditing and analytics solution for retail. Tally works in concert with retail associates by arming them with information to ensure the store's products are always stocked, in the right place and displaying the correct price tag. The robot operates safely during normal store hours alongside shoppers and employees, and doesn't require any infrastructure changes to the store. Tally is powered by an Intel Core i7 processor-based Intel NUC and uses a number of Intel RealSense cameras to help understand the world around it and navigate the store safely.

Speaking on stage, Krzanich introduced the Intel Responsive Retail Platform (Intel RRP), a new horizontal platform that fosters the creation of flexible, scalable and innovative solutions, by bringing together retail hardware, software, APIs and sensors in a standardized way.

Intel also plans to invest more than US$100 million over the next five years in the retail industry. The investment will go toward enabling retailers to unify every part of the retail operation - creating a positive impact on their bottom line and solving longstanding business challenges. This announcement supports Intel's wider efforts to integrate Internet of Things and other technologies into retail - from inventory management to checkout - through its broad solution portfolio and rich ecosystem of solution providers.

Simbe Robotics's Tally solution

Photo: Company