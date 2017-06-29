China and India to account for half of all new mobile subscribers added by 2020, finds GSMA study

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 29 June 2017]

China and India, the two most populous countries in the world, will account for almost half of all new mobile subscribers expected to be added worldwide by the end of the decade, according to a new GSMA study.

The 2017 edition of the GSMA's "Mobile Economy: Asia Pacific" report, published at Mobile World Congress Shanghai, forecasts that India will account for 27% (206 million) and China 21% (155 million) of the about 753 million new mobile subscribers expected to be added globally by the end of 2020.

The Asia Pacific region as a whole is forecast to increase from 2.7 billion unique mobile subscribers at the end of 2016 to 3.1 billion in 2020, accounting for two-thirds of global growth, according to the study,which also notes that the region’s mobile industry will be a growing contributor to the Asia’s economy and social development over this period, as well as a pioneering player in 5G.

"Led by India and China, Asia’s mobile industry will be the main engine of global subscriber growth for the remainder of the decade, connecting almost half a billion new customers across the region by 2020," said Mats Granryd, director general of the GSMA, as cited in a press release. "We are also seeing a dramatic shift to mobile broadband networks, particularly 4G, which is providing a platform for a rich range of innovative new services across both developed and emerging markets in the region. Meanwhile, advanced operators in Asia are set to become among the first in the world to launch commercial 5G networks before the end of the decade."

Asia Leading the Move to 5G

Subscriber growth in the Asia Pacific region will mean that mobile penetration in the region (as a percentage of the population) will grow from 66% in 2016 to 75% in 2020. However, the diverse nature of the region means that mobile penetration rates vary widely, according to GSMA. Asia is home to four of the top five most penetrated markets in the world (Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore and Taiwan), but also some of the least penetrated, such as North Korea.

Mobile broadband (3G and above) is now the dominant technology in the region, accounting for more than half of connections for the first time last year. The study notes that Asian markets such as China, Japan and South Korea are also driving the development of 5G mobile technologies. 5G connections (excluding IoT) are anticipated to reach 670 million in Asia Pacific by 2025, accounting for just under 60% of global 5G connections by that point.

Mobile Driving Economic Growth

Mobile technologies and services contributed US$1.3 trillion in economic value to the Asia Pacific economy last year, equivalent to 5.2% of regional gross domestic product (GDP), said GSMA. It is forecast that this contribution will increase to US$1.6 trillion (5.4% of GDP) in 2020 as countries benefit from the improvements in productivity and efficiency brought about by increased take-up of mobile services and adoption of new mobile technologies such as machine-to-machine (M2M).

Asia's mobile ecosystem also supported approximately 16 million jobs in 2016, directly and indirectly, and made a substantial contribution to the funding of the public sector, noted GSMA. It is estimated that the ecosystem made a tax contribution to the public finances of the region’s governments of around US$166 billion last year.