Taiwan Photon Source inaugurated
Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 20 September 2016]

Taiwan's National Synchrotron Radiation Research Center (NSRRC) on September 19 held a ceremony for starting operation of Taiwan Photon Source (TPS), a synchrotron radiation facility with light source featuring energy of 3 billion electron volts and circumference of 518m, according to NSRRC.

With investment of NT$7 billion (US$219 million) by the Ministry of Science and Technology, NSRRC began construction of TPS in February 2010. NSRRC said TPS has the world's brightest synchrotron X-ray sources, with brightness of accelerated X ray being more than 1 trillion times that of hospital-use X ray.

TPS is for use in multi-disciplinary research, including analysis of disease-causing molecular structure for developing cancer target drugs, unlocking mechanism of viral infection for developing vaccines, R&D of green energy such as lithium ion, fuel and solar cells, analysis of electronic and crystalline structure of semiconductor materials for improving manufacturing processes.

TPS has seven completed beamlines in the first phase, with four already open to applications and the other three to be available in 2017. Nine more beamlines are planned for the second phase and another nine in the third phase, with establishment subject to availability of budgets. Cost of setting up an additional beamline is estimated at NT$100 million.

As Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is the largest user of Taiwan Light Source, NSRRC's first synchrotron light source coming into operation in April 1994, NSRRC hopes that TSMC can invest in setting up a beamline at TPS for exclusive use, but TSMC has not responded yet.

TPS

Part of Taiwan Photon Source under National Synchrotron Radiation Research Center
Photo: Bryan Chuang, Digitimes, September 2016

