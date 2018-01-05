Quanta Storage to double robot shipments in 2018

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Quanta Storage, a subsidiary of Quanta Computer, is expected to see its visual-type cooperative robot shipments rise from 1,000 units in 2017 to 2,000 units in 2018, according to industry sources.

Because of rising labor costs and worsening manpower shortages, manufacturers, particularly those in China, have been keen to embrace industrial automation.

Japan-based Kawasaki Heavy Industries has teamed up with Europe-based ABB for developments of cooperative robots. Mitsubishi Electric and Quanta Storage have been keen on developing such robots.

Quanta Storage's cooperative robot, the TM5, was unveiled at the end of 2015 and began mass production in 2016. With demand for the robot continuing rising, the company started partnering with distributors in 2017 and currently has 30 partners helping it sell the machine in Asia and Europe.

For North America, Quanta Storage is currently talking with a distributor for cooperation and may see some results shortly, the sources said.

Since demand for its robots is expected to double or triple annually over the next couples of years, Quanta Storage has recently expanded its capacity at the factory in Taiwan, said the sources.

With Quanta Storage's robot business having already turned profitable at the end of 2017, the sources expect the company to be able to see growing profits in 2018.

Photo: Digitimes file photo