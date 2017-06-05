Facebook said to expand datacenter scale and prepare new hardware devices for 2018

Aaron Lee; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Monday 5 June 2017]

Facebook is reportedly planning to establish more datacenters worldwide for possible launches of new services, according to sources from the upstream supply chain, who added that the company will add more datacenters in Europe and cooperate with regional partners to establish more in Japan and the Asia Pacific area. The Internet service provider is also rumored to have outsourced orders to Taiwan ODMs for a new device that is set to be launched in 2018.

Facebook has recently announced a plan to establish a datacenter near Odense, Denmark, a second one in Europe. The sources noted that Facebook is reportedly planning to establish a datacenter in Japan to serve its users in Northeast Asia countries and is said to partner with local operator for the site.

Facebook is rather aggressive about the expansion plan and is said of planning to procure a large volume of datacenter servers for these new hubs, the sources noted.

As for Facebook’s new hardware device, the sources revealed that the product will feature a middle-to-large-size display and will mainly be used to support its existing service users; therefore, Facebook is required to expand its datacenter scale in order to have a sufficient capacity to execute the device’s operation. Facebook’s demand for datacenter servers for 2018 also showed that the Internet service provider is rather optimistic about the new service’s operation.