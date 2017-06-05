Taipei, Wednesday, June 7, 2017 05:29 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
29°C
Facebook said to expand datacenter scale and prepare new hardware devices for 2018
Aaron Lee; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Monday 5 June 2017]

Facebook is reportedly planning to establish more datacenters worldwide for possible launches of new services, according to sources from the upstream supply chain, who added that the company will add more datacenters in Europe and cooperate with regional partners to establish more in Japan and the Asia Pacific area. The Internet service provider is also rumored to have outsourced orders to Taiwan ODMs for a new device that is set to be launched in 2018.

Facebook has recently announced a plan to establish a datacenter near Odense, Denmark, a second one in Europe. The sources noted that Facebook is reportedly planning to establish a datacenter in Japan to serve its users in Northeast Asia countries and is said to partner with local operator for the site.

Facebook is rather aggressive about the expansion plan and is said of planning to procure a large volume of datacenter servers for these new hubs, the sources noted.

As for Facebook’s new hardware device, the sources revealed that the product will feature a middle-to-large-size display and will mainly be used to support its existing service users; therefore, Facebook is required to expand its datacenter scale in order to have a sufficient capacity to execute the device’s operation. Facebook’s demand for datacenter servers for 2018 also showed that the Internet service provider is rather optimistic about the new service’s operation.

Realtime news

  • Getac May revenues see growth

    IT + CE | 9h 25min ago

  • Elan May revenues climb to 8-month high

    Bits + chips - Stockwatch | 10h 10min ago

  • MediaTek posts slight sequential growth in May revenues

    Bits + chips | 10h 22min ago

  • Nanya May revenues down 5% on-month

    Bits + chips - Stockwatch | 11h 8min ago

  • Chicony Power Technology to deal out 2016 dividend of NT$2.80

    IT + CE | 11h 9min ago

  • China January-April software revenues estimated at CNY1.575 trillion, says MIIT

    IT + CE | 11h 13min ago

  • Advantech sees increased May revenues

    Before Going to Press | 8h 30min ago

  • Apple new macOS High Sierra to support HTC Vive

    Before Going to Press | 8h 40min ago

  • StarVR to cooperate with ZeroLight to showcase car VR solution at London Tech Week 2017

    Before Going to Press | 8h 56min ago

  • China-based Thunderobot ramping up overseas shipments of gaming notebooks

    Before Going to Press | 8h 57min ago

  • General Interface Solution sees increased May revenues

    Before Going to Press | 9h ago

  • SerComm sets up marketing, R&D base in Russia

    Before Going to Press | 9h ago

  • HTC sees revenues dip to 14-month low in May

    Before Going to Press | 9h 3min ago

  • 405 million personal computing devices to ship globally in 2021, says IDC

    Before Going to Press | 10h 21min ago

  • MediaTek considers placing chip orders with Globalfoundries

    Before Going to Press | 10h 22min ago

  • 57.84 million TV panels to ship globally in 2Q17, says Sigmaintell

    Before Going to Press | 10h 31min ago

  • UL to set up IoT testing center in Taiwan

    Before Going to Press | 10h 33min ago

  • 24.7 million smart wearable devices shipped globally in 1Q17, says IDC

    Before Going to Press | 10h 36min ago

  • Taiwan solar cell makers received better than expected orders

    Before Going to Press | 11h 21min ago

  • India PV makers call for anti-dumping probe of China-produced solar products

    Before Going to Press | 11h 23min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link