Taipei, Wednesday, June 7, 2017 05:28 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
29°C
Automotive touch screen shipments to top 50 million units in 2017, IHS says
Press release; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 5 June 2017]

With consumers already accustomed with using smartphones and tablet PCs in their everyday lives, touch screens are now increasingly making their way into vehicles, too. Automotive touch panel shipments are expected to top 50 million units in 2017, up 11% from 45 million units in 2016, according to IHS Markit.

More importantly, capacitive-touch screen shipments are forecast to surpass that of traditionally-dominated resistive-touch screens in vehicles in 2017, said IHS.

"Projected capacitive-touch technology is commonly found in consumer smartphones and tablet PCs, which consumers have grown very comfortable using," said Shoko Oi, senior display analyst at IHS Markit. "Although there are safety concerns about operating touch screens while driving, automotive touch panels are becoming a standard feature in new vehicles entering the market."

Automotive screens now display content from a variety of sources coming from both inside and outside the car. However, many newer applications now require touch screen panels, which shifts the role of in-car displays from simply revealing information visually to becoming an actual human-machine interface. This shift, along with the increased volume of displayed data, is driving a growing need for easy-to-see designs of displays that incorporate larger sizes, non-rectangular or curved shapes, as well as higher resolutions.

As vehicle models are updated, projected capacitive-touch technology is replacing resistive-touch technology as the mainstream touch solution for automotive displays despite the higher module costs, IHS indicated.

"The latest trends towards connected cars and telematics are prompting more car manufacturers to consider the adoption of projected capacitive-touch screens that can provide a similar user experience found in touch displays of smartphones and tablet-PCs," Oi said.

Realtime news

  • Getac May revenues see growth

    IT + CE | 9h 24min ago

  • Elan May revenues climb to 8-month high

    Bits + chips - Stockwatch | 10h 9min ago

  • MediaTek posts slight sequential growth in May revenues

    Bits + chips | 10h 21min ago

  • Nanya May revenues down 5% on-month

    Bits + chips - Stockwatch | 11h 7min ago

  • Chicony Power Technology to deal out 2016 dividend of NT$2.80

    IT + CE | 11h 8min ago

  • China January-April software revenues estimated at CNY1.575 trillion, says MIIT

    IT + CE | 11h 12min ago

  • Advantech sees increased May revenues

    Before Going to Press | 8h 29min ago

  • Apple new macOS High Sierra to support HTC Vive

    Before Going to Press | 8h 39min ago

  • StarVR to cooperate with ZeroLight to showcase car VR solution at London Tech Week 2017

    Before Going to Press | 8h 55min ago

  • China-based Thunderobot ramping up overseas shipments of gaming notebooks

    Before Going to Press | 8h 56min ago

  • General Interface Solution sees increased May revenues

    Before Going to Press | 8h 59min ago

  • SerComm sets up marketing, R&D base in Russia

    Before Going to Press | 8h 59min ago

  • HTC sees revenues dip to 14-month low in May

    Before Going to Press | 9h 2min ago

  • 405 million personal computing devices to ship globally in 2021, says IDC

    Before Going to Press | 10h 20min ago

  • MediaTek considers placing chip orders with Globalfoundries

    Before Going to Press | 10h 21min ago

  • 57.84 million TV panels to ship globally in 2Q17, says Sigmaintell

    Before Going to Press | 10h 30min ago

  • UL to set up IoT testing center in Taiwan

    Before Going to Press | 10h 32min ago

  • 24.7 million smart wearable devices shipped globally in 1Q17, says IDC

    Before Going to Press | 10h 35min ago

  • Taiwan solar cell makers received better than expected orders

    Before Going to Press | 11h 20min ago

  • India PV makers call for anti-dumping probe of China-produced solar products

    Before Going to Press | 11h 22min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link