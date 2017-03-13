HannsTouch Solution to expand touch sensor capacity, says paper

EDN, March 13; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 13 March 2017]

Touch sensor maker HannsTouch Solution, due to growing demand for touch sensors used in AMOLED panels, will invest NT$1.8 billion (US$58.3 million) to expand production capacity from 36,000 substrates a month to 48,000 units in the third quarter of 2017, with operation of the additional capacity to begin in the following quarter, according to Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

HannsTouch is a supplier of touch sensors used in AMOLED panels for Samsung Display. The company recorded consolidated revenues of NT$286 million (US$9.3 million) for February, dipping 5.96% on month but growing 42.70% on year, and NT$589 million for January-February, rising 10.40% on year.

Sintek: Consolidated revenues, Sep 2016 - Feb 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Feb-17 286 (6%) 42.7% 589 10.4% Jan-17 304 5.3% (9%) 304 (9%) Dec-16 289 (9.5%) (21.3%) 2,733 (34.3%) Nov-16 319 2.8% 5.9% 2,444 (35.6%) Oct-16 310 7.6% (7.9%) 2,125 (39.1%) Sep-16 288 (3.8%) (20.3%) 1,815 (42.5%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017