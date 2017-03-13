HannsTouch Solution to expand touch sensor capacity, says paper

Touch sensor maker HannsTouch Solution, due to growing demand for touch sensors used in AMOLED panels, will invest NT$1.8 billion (US$58.3 million) to expand production capacity from 36,000 substrates a month to 48,000 units in the third quarter of 2017, with operation of the additional capacity to begin in the following quarter, according to Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.
HannsTouch is a supplier of touch sensors used in AMOLED panels for Samsung Display. The company recorded consolidated revenues of NT$286 million (US$9.3 million) for February, dipping 5.96% on month but growing 42.70% on year, and NT$589 million for January-February, rising 10.40% on year.
Sintek: Consolidated revenues, Sep 2016 - Feb 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Feb-17
|
286
|
(6%)
|
42.7%
|
589
|
10.4%
Jan-17
|
304
|
5.3%
|
(9%)
|
304
|
(9%)
Dec-16
|
289
|
(9.5%)
|
(21.3%)
|
2,733
|
(34.3%)
Nov-16
|
319
|
2.8%
|
5.9%
|
2,444
|
(35.6%)
Oct-16
|
310
|
7.6%
|
(7.9%)
|
2,125
|
(39.1%)
Sep-16
|
288
|
(3.8%)
|
(20.3%)
|
1,815
|
(42.5%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017