China-based Meizu may switch mobile AP orders to MediaTek from Samsung, says report

Chen Po-chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 2 March 2017]

China-based smartphone vendor Meizu reportedly plans to purchase mobile application processors from MediaTek for its upcoming high-end M Pro 7 smartphone instead of buying Exynos 8895 CPUs from Samsung Electronics, according to a Korea-based Chosun Ilbo report.

Meizu has been the largest client for Samsung's Exynos family CPUs in China. Meizu used the Exynos 5430 for its M Pro 4 smartphone in 2014, the Exynos 7420 for M Pro 5 in 2015, and the Exynos 8890 for M Pro 6 in 2016. However, Meizu also used MediaTek's Helio 25 for part of its production of M Pro 6 smartphones.

Concerns that Samsung may not have enough capacity to provide Meizu with its 10nm Exynos 8895 chips for the forthcoming M Pro 7 have prompted the China-based vendor to consider switching orders to MediaTek, said the report.

Samsung reportedly has dispatched a special trade mission to visit Meizu in an effort to secure the pending orders, noted the report.