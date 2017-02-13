Taipei, Tuesday, February 14, 2017 06:07 (GMT+8)
Trend Micro working with NEC on carrier-grade NFV security
Michael McManus, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 13 February 2017]

Trend Micro recently announced that it is joining forces with its long-standing channel partner NEC and NEC's affiliate Netcracker Technology, the providers of software-defined networking (SDN) and network functions virtualization (NFV) solutions, as well as business and operations support systems (BSS/OSS), to integrate NEC and Netcracker's management and orchestration capabilities with Trend Micro's Virtual Network Function Suite.

This solution is expected to create a comprehensive virtualized network security solution that can be used in carrier-grade NFV deployments.

At the foundation of the Trend Micro's Virtual Network Function Suite is the company's deep packet inspection (DPI) technology, which provides various network security functions including intrusion prevention, URL filtering and application control. It has been widely adopted in a variety of network security products, from home routers to enterprise-facing next-generation firewalls and intrusion prevention systems.

However, Trend Micro explained in a release that virtualized and distributed NFV architectures require a back to the drawing board approach on security. It is not sufficient to use paradigms used in legacy networks and apply them to the cloud-based and service chained networks of tomorrow.

Dr. Terence Liu, vice president of Network Threat Defense Technology Group at Trend Micro indicated noted that an effective security virtual network function (VNF) needs to be natively crafted and optimized for NFV infrastructure, while also working closely with the rest of NFV components to provide the best elasticity and most efficient response.

