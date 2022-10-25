中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Tue, Oct 25, 2022
    20:04
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    SINTRONES
    Sponsored
    IC test interface solutions providers engaged in price negotiations with fabless clients
    1h 7min ago
    Macronix to scale back output, cut capex
    1h 20min ago
    Taiwan handset sales likely to fall 9% or more in 2022
    1h 24min ago
    Wi-Fi chip prices come under downward pressure
    1h 30min ago
    Epi-wafer suppliers cautious about demand for handset Pas
    1h 30min ago
    Home EV Battery + Green energy

    South Korea battery fire fears are worry for EV sector

    Bloomberg 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    A major blaze in South Korea that knocked out a wide range of key digital services for days - snarling banking, ride-sharing and online deliveries - is reigniting safety concerns in a nation that's a key global supplier of lithium-ion cells used in electric vehicles (EV).

    The days-long outage followed a fire October 15 at a data center in Pangyo which engulfed batteries used in backup power systems, impacting key local tech firms including Kakao, South Korea's almost ubiquitous social media giant and provider of the country's most popular instant messaging service.

    Kakao users were left unable to hail a taxi, pay for groceries or chat with family members, disruptions which prompted the company's co-chief executive officer to resign and led lawmakers to question the risks of concentrating too much digital power in a single entity.

    Even with SK C&C, the operator of the data center, still investigating the cause of the fire, the incident has stoked a new bout of concerns over battery safety. That's important for the electric car sector, given three South Korea-based companies - LG Energy Solution (LGES), SK On and Samsung SDI - rank among the top tier of global battery suppliers.

    "Safety concerns are re-emerging over lithium-ion batteries, and the government needs to step in to prevent similar accidents from happening because once things go wrong with batteries, the impact is often unbearably significant," said Lee Hoguen, a professor of automotive engineering at Daeduk University.

    The latest fire could be a specific negative for SK On, a supplier to Ford Motor and Volkswagen, which provided batteries at the data center that were intended to deliver backup power and prevent outages, according to Yoon Joonwon, a fund manager at DS Asset Management, which invests in the tech sector. SK C&C said it didn't receive any alerts on its battery management system - which would indicate any problems, including changes in voltage or current - until the fire started at 3:19 pm local time.

    South Korea has been deeply involved in debate over the safety of batteries used in vehicles and giant power storage centers. Manufacturers LG Energy Solution and LG Electronics last year booked more than US$900 million in charges over General Motors' recall of Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles.

    A spate of fires at energy storage sites between 2017 and 2019 prompted intervention from the country's government and manufacturers to boost standards, and is cited as among key factors which have hampered South Korea's efforts to boost the share of clean energy in its power grid.

    Credit: Bloomberg

    Credit: Bloomberg

    Categories
    Battery + Green energy
    Tags
    battery green energy Korea South Korea
    Related stories
    Sep 29
    Asia EV 50: China consolidates EV hub position; Japan and South Korea expedite electrification
    Sep 27
    Korea EV cell makers holding up well against weak won
    Aug 25
    SK On produces EV battery with Ford in US and develops new BMIC with Autosilicon
    Related topic
    Asia
    Global logistics services that connect Asia with the world.
    BIZ FOCUS
    Oct 25, 11:21
    Getac Holdings Corporation builds resilient supply chain to take advantage of new growth opportunities
    Monday 24 October 2022
    UMC receives 'Best Foundry' honor from Infineon
    Monday 24 October 2022
    What crypto volatility means for electronic component supply chain
    Thursday 20 October 2022
    Fibocom launches FWA-dedicated 5G module FG370 at Broadband World Forum 2022
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    Oct 25, 15:20
    South Korea battery fire fears are worry for EV sector
    Tuesday 25 October 2022
    Toyota launches EV co-developed with BYD, reportedly considering a strategy revamp
    Tuesday 25 October 2022
    Automotive chips migrating to more-advanced process nodes
    Tuesday 25 October 2022
    EVs to enhance competitiveness of Chinese automakers