ASMPT opens R&D center in Taiwan

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei

ASM Pacific Technology (ASMPT), a Hong Kong-based supplier of semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment and materials, as well as surface mount technology applications has opened a research and development center in Taiwan.

The center, which houses mainly software engineers, will focus on R&D of technologically leading products and solutions that are customizable according to the customers' needs for Industry 4.0 projects and smart factories, said ASMPT, which unveiled the center on January 19.

The R&D center will also represent potential opportunities to bridge closer collaborations between ASMPT and its industry partners in the exchange of ideas and knowledge, it said.

ASMPT CEO Lee Wai Kwong said, "One of our key successes is built on our ability to deliver innovative products with differentiated values to our customers. We invested a total of US$180 million last year on technology research. The opening of Taiwan R&D Center further affirms our commitment towards research and development in supporting the (ASMPT) Group's future growth."

He continued, "The Group was recently ranked in the 2018 Thomson Reuters Top 100 Global Technology Leaders alongside with other technology top players such as Apple, Accenture, Cisco, IBM, ACER, ASE, SPIL, Asus, Liteon, PTI, UMC and TSMC in Taiwan etc. Being the only company based in Hong Kong, this firmly attests to the Group's solid foundation in financial performance, innovation, investor confidence, reputation and risk resilience."

Apart from the proximity to its Taiwan customers, the availability of a large pool of engineering talent, universities and research institutes, as well as strong government support are some of the key reasons that attracted ASMPT to Taiwan, said the company.

ASMPT said it now has seven R&D centers: apart from the new one in Taiwan, the others are in China (Chengdu), Hong Kong, Singapore, Germany (Munich), United Kingdom (Weymouth) and the Netherlands (Beuningen). ASMPT said it also operates in more than 30 countries including 10 manufacturing facilities in China (Shenzhen, Huizhou and Hong Kong), Germany, Malaysia, Singapore, the Netherlands and United Kingdom.

Currently ASMPT employs a total of 1,800 engineers worldwide and is expected to hire up to 100 R&D personnel for the Taiwan R&D center in the next three years, according to the company.

Photo: Company