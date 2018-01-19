Optoma launches Alexa-enabled 4K home theater projector

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES

Optoma has unveiled the UHD51A UHD (4K) voice-enabled home theater projector that integrates with Amazon Alexa to enable projection to align with speakers, screen, lighting and smart home setting.

The UHD51A comes with 2,400 lumens, 500,000:1 contrast ratio, and an RGBRGB color wheel and HDR10 with Rec.2020/DCI-P3 wide color gamut. It also features a built-in 4K media player and Android OS, along with a pair of HDMI 2.0 inputs with HDCP 2.2 support to ensure compatibility with the latest 4K video playback devices and game consoles with HDR at 60Hz refresh rates. It will be available in late first-quarter 2018 for an expected street price of US$1,699, said the vendor.

The Optoma UHD51A will be shown with a Screen Innovations Solo portable smart screen, which features an intelligent, lithium-powered, rechargeable motor that enables up to 500 recharge cycles and over two years of use on a single charge. The Solo screen is completely wireless from both a power and control perspective, and has 12 color options, Optoma said.

Optoma UHD51A

Photo: Company