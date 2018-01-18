Taiwan launches biomedical accelerator platform

Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan's Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) has newly established a "Taiwan Biomedical Accelerator" platform to drive a new wave of innovations by local players in the biomedical fields including biopharmaceuticals, equipment, and material supplies.

The platform is designed to accelerate Taiwan's biomedical development in a more efficient way, as the Stanford-Taiwan Biomedical Fellowship Program (STB) launched in 2007 has failed to show significant results over the past 10 years.

Science minister Chen Liang-gee said he hopes the platform can help biomedical talent step up the materialization of their innovations into commercial products by helping them address funding, marketing channels and other related issues.

Under the STB program, the government has so far sent 42 selected talent with doctorate degrees in related fields to Stanford University and Silicon Valley to receive one-year advanced studies, but only 18 of them have managed to set up small startups.

Nevertheless, Chang Hong-jen, chairman of Taiwan Research-based Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers Association, said that though the biomedical startups in Taiwan are small in scale, they have the potential of growing into large companies in the future.

Taiwan Biomedical Accelerator Platform officially inaugurated

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, Janauary 2018